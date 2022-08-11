New Delhi: Air India has decided to operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20 onwards. As per an official statement issued by the airlines on Thursday, the additional 24 flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad. Further it also include one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route.Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on SpiceJet Plane, FIR Filed | Watch

The Tata owned airline's narrowbody aircraft fleet stands at 70, of which 54 planes are serviceable currently. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.

"Over the past six months, Air India has been working closely with our partners to return aircraft to service, and we are delighted that this effort is now bearing fruit," said Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson in the statement.

Air India’s move came a day after the civil aviation ministry announced that it will lift restrictions on ticket prices imposed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After the restrictions are removed, Indian airlines including, Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and GoFirst will be able to price their tickets freely.

A minimum and maximum band, based on the flight’s duration, was imposed by the government to prevent ticket prices from spiking once restrictions on air travel eased.