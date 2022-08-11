New Delhi: Air India has decided to operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20 onwards. As per an official statement issued by the airlines on Thursday, the additional 24 flights include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad. Further it also include one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route.Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on SpiceJet Plane, FIR Filed | Watch

The Tata owned airline's narrowbody aircraft fleet stands at 70, of which 54 planes are serviceable currently. The remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023.