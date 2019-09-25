New Delhi: Good news for travellers flying with Air India during the upcoming festive season of Navratra. The national air carrier has decided to serve special Navratra menu for its domestic passengers beginning next Sunday.

According to reports, this won’t replace any existing meal plan. The festive meals will be served over and above the various types of special meals currently being served to its passengers, a PTI report said quoting an Air India official.

So, what will be on the menu?

Dry fruit-based puddings, french fries, potato dishes, pakoras, plain yoghurt, imli chutneys etc. All dishes will be prepared in rock salt.

Hindus in many parts of India observe a fast during these nine days of the festival. Not only non-veg items but a number of food ingredients are also prohibited to those who are observing the rituals strictly. Dishes made of wheat flour, plain flour are not recommended. Traditional food grains like buckwheat, amaranth, Banyard millet, water chestnut, sabudana are allowed during this time.

According to Ayurveda, Navratra diet is rooted in health science. The festival is celebrated twice in a year — once during spring and once during fall. At both these times, we are more susceptible to diseases.

Use of rock salt in cooking, too, helps to keep blood pressure in check.

According to Ayurveda, onions, garlic, lentils and legumes, asafoetida (hing), mustard (sarson), fenugreek (methi), garam masala, alcohol, meat, poultry (chicken and eggs), coffee, and sunflower oil are tamasic food which makes our body heavy and bloated.