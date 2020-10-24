Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced that it will start flying the world’s longest non-stop flight between New York City’s John F. Kennedy airport and Singapore from November, nearly months after the coronavirus pandemic forced the carrier to cancel it. With a flight time of 18 hours and 40 minutes, Singapore Airlines will run flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to its home city from November 9. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Additional Flights to Canada From Oct 25, Booking Begins | Details Here

The flights will operate thrice a week on an Airbus A350-900 long-range aircraft with 42 Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats, and 187 Economy seats. SIA also operates non-stop services to Los Angeles. The airline informed that operations to the United States will be "reviewed and assessed based on growing demand and ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic." Commenting on the development, Lee Lik Hsin, Executive Vice President Commercial for Singapore Airlines said,"Operating these flights between Singapore and New York's JFK International Airport represent an important step in the rebuilding of our global network. Non-stop ultra-long services are the bedrock of our services to the key U.S. market. We will continue to ramp up existing services and reinstate other points as the demand for both passenger and cargo services returns."

He also stated that these are ‘some early signs of optimism about a recovery in air travel’. “Our customers say that they are increasingly confident about air travel, given the robust health and safety measures that are in place, as well as testing regimes to protect them and our staff. This optimism is also driven by recent moves by countries such as Singapore, which are easing the restrictions on both transit and inbound passengers in a safe and gradual manner”, he asserted.

Furthermore, he added, “The fundamental importance of air travel remains unchanged despite the pandemic. Air travel can bridge long distances and physically bring together families and friends, support both business and leisure trips, and has a direct impact on economic growth and job creation. That gives us confidence about the medium to long-term prospects for the industry.”