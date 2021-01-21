Encouraging forward bookings with a #TimeToTravel campaign while announcing new domestic routes, AirAsia India extended its Flash Sale till 22nd January with special fares for travel between April 1 and September 30, 2021. Also Read - From Ending 'Muslim Travel Ban' to Halting Border Wall, Joe Biden to Sign 15 Executive Orders on Day 1

With attractive fares starting from Rs 877, guests can pick from a host of other popular destinations with attractive fares such as Kochi to Bangalore at ?1,281, Mumbai to Goa at Rs 1,875, Delhi to Kolkata at Rs 2,501 and Delhi to Mumbai at Rs 2,576. Also Read - Pardons, Travel Ban, Presenting Awards: How Trump Spending His Last Day as US President

AirAsia India recently conducted a travel intent survey to unearth travel trends and analyse Travel Behaviours, Preferences and Intent’ based on responses from over 2500 individuals. Expressing confidence in air travel, respondents ranked travel by flight as one of the lowest Covid risk activities. As an even more gratifying testament, risk levels were rated even lower by those who have flown recently and experienced the evident efforts by airlines and airports to ensure safe and contactless travel. Interestingly, Goa had topped the list as the most preferred holiday destination.