Airbnb, which is an online platform that offers to lodge and arranges travel for you, has released a list of top 20 destinations around the world to travel the next year. And, Kerala managed to be in the list by getting the 18th rank. It is a surreal place in India that is also known as ‘God’s Own Country’. If you wish to visit this magical destination, here are the top 5 places you must explore.

Alleppey

This prismatic land has a place called Alleppey. This bountiful beauty is also known as the ‘Backwater Capital of India’. Located on the banks of azure Vembanad Lake, Alleppey is a famous backwater destination in the state of Kerala. You must experience the relaxing stay at the houseboat when you reach this paradise. You can visit the destination all around the year. The nearest railway station to the place is Alleppey Railway Station.

Munnar

Munnar is one of the best destinations in India to visit for newlyweds. This eternally beautiful hill station is situated at 1600m above the sea level. You can plan a trip to this fascinating place to provide a treat to your eyes. The picturesque mountains, tranquil ambiance, lofy clouds are some of the highlights of this place. Surrounded by the lush forest and tea plantation spread over 80000 miles can give you an experience you are quenching for a long time. October to March is considered as the best time to visit Munnar.

Wayanad

Wayanad is a nature’s abode stretched along the Western Ghats. Offering you a scenic beauty, this place is bright with green mountains. Known for its waterfalls, paddy fields, and historical caves, and rich culture, Wayanad is home to a variety of flora and fauna. October to May is considered the best time to visit this popular tourist attraction.

Kumarakom

It is a beguiling backwater destination in the state of Kerala. Located in close proximity to Kottayam city, Kumarakom has got its charm due to the magical Vembanad Lake. If you have decided to come to this tranquil place, don’t miss to walk between the paddy fields, try fishing, and relish the local cuisines. Some of the popular tourist destinations in Kumarakom include Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, Kumarakom Beach, Vembanad Lake, Valiyapally, and Bay Island Driftwood Museum.

Thekkady

If you love wildlife and a forest vacation, Thekkady is the place to visit. This heavenly destination is hidden in wild vegetation and thick forests. It is known to have India’s largest Tiger Reserve called Periyar. If you happen to visit this place, don’t forget to enjoy bamboo rafting in the Mullaiperiyar Dam, hiking, shopping amidst the wilderness.