M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal: Railway stations swelter in the summer heat, drench in monsoon and freeze in winters unlike the airports in India. In a new development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal in Bengaluru on his two-day visit to the state of Karnataka. It speaks of state-of the-art facilities and has resemblances to any other airport services till. It is India’s first centrally air conditioned railway station with eco-friendly modern features in place.Also Read - IKEA Says Namma Bengaluru! Leading Swedish Store To Open Its Doors Today In Nagasandra | Details Inside

Due to surge in COVID-19 and the lack of connecting roads, the inauguration of the station was pushed back which otherwise was ready since 2020. This new station is named after the Bharat Ratna recipient Sir M Visvesvaraya who served as a civil engineer and was also the Diwan of Mysore. Also Read - One Arrested In Bengaluru For Passing Inputs On Indian Defence To Pakistan

In an endeavour to refurbish the railways stations with a tinge of modernity, the Union Ministry of Railways invested Rs314 crores to construct a 4,200 sq meter Baiyappanahalli terminal. They claim this new building to be a benchmark for the future of railways and way to promote the city an epicenter of socio-economic development. Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: ITBP Troops Perform Yoga At 17,000 Feet In Snow-Covered Ladakh. See Incredible Pics

Airport jaisa Station! Sir M. Visvesvaraya is India’s first centralised AC Terminal, a benchmark for future Railway terminals. It will meet the future connectivity needs of Bengaluru & promote the city as the epicentre of socio-economic development.#NayeBharatKaNayaStation pic.twitter.com/4NAOQVTHuT — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 20, 2022

Features of the airport like station

Going with the eco-friendly modes of devlopemnt, the M Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal has solar powered rooftops and its very own water plant. It has three pit lines, six ticket counters (inclusive of one for persons with disabilities) seven platforms, eight stabling lines which can operate 50 trains regularly. It boasts to be able cater 50,000 people everyday With a vast expanse of land for parking area, the station can accommodate about 250 cars, 50 autorickshaws, 900 two-wheelers and will have special zones for buses. Modeled after the splendid Kempegowda airport, the new railway station has a waiting hall, VIP lounge, digital real time passenger informative system. Upgrading itself with the global technologies, the station will also have posters installed with QR codes to access sign language videos explainging the videos on its structure. In addition, passenegers will also be able to avail the food court, use ramps, lifts, stairway connecting to the subway and also have an footover bridge to scale the distance to the platforms.

Bengaluru is a bustling city where traffic jams and connectivity is a central issue. In order to reduce such issue, the The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has ensured to take take all necessary measure to make the new railway station more easily accessible. Now, People can travel through buses connecting every nook in the city or use the metro which is also in close proximity to the railway station.