Airport Travel Tips: Festivals are the best time to come close to your loved ones. It brings joy and happiness to everyone's life. As much as festivities bring a joy and smile to one's face, it also becomes a reason for stress when planning a seamless journey. Mr Vikas Sharma, CEO of Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd shares tips and tricks to embark on a hassle-free journey.

3 AIRPORT TRAVEL TIPS AND TRICKS TRAVELLERS MUST KNOW

1. Book Tickets in Advance: To avoid last-minute aggravation, always book your tickets two to three weeks in advance. Tickets booked at the last moment normally tend to include surcharges which can be avoided if you book it in advance. Also, advance booking with railways assures a confirmed seat whereas the eleventh-hour deals don't guarantee any validation. So, work out your leaves and plan your trip in advance so as to save yourself from the festive chaos.

2. Avail Meet And Greet Services at Airports: People travelling via airports are always seen struggling with formalities & festivities just adds to this already existing madness. To give yourself a seamless travel experience, opt for assistance services at airports which not only curb the check-in time but also offer tonnes of other services to make your journey hassle-free. These meet and greet services offer an executive who will guide you from the gate till you board your flight. Also, during festivities, the Indian luggage multiplies as they consist of all kinds of gifts for extended families. To help you with your heavy luggage, the airport meet and greet service also offers buggy and porter services.

3. Explore The Lounge And Spa During Layovers: People taking international flights to meet their near and dear ones face the most crucial problem of spending time during extra-long layovers. Not to worry anymore, just sit back and chill at premium lounges at airports. Airport lounges have come a long way since their inception and now provide separate gaming zones to engage the kids, gourmet live food counters to satiate the foodie inside you and various other add-on amenities like plug-in points, high-speed internet access, etc. You can also invest your time in rejuvenating your mind, body & soul as airports nowadays house luxurious spa services as well.

So, hop on and spread smiles this festive season by sharing these travel hacks with your loved ones.