Mirabai Chanu’s Village in Manipur: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has made India proud by winning two medals —a silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021 and a gold at the Olympics in Birmingham the following year. She has since become well-known. She is from Nongpok Kakching, a little but breathtaking hamlet in Manipur. With tall mountains and rich foliage, the town, which is bursting with immense natural beauty, appears incredibly gorgeous. Manipur is a fascinating and lovely state in northeastern India. People from several different civilizations, including the Kuki, Naga, Mizo, and Pangal, reside here. In fact, the state is a heaven on earth.Also Read - CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Clinches Second Gold, Confirms Fifth Medal For India In Commonwealth

According to reports, Nongpok Kakching is also referred to as the ‘Granary of Manipur’ since its farmers produce the majority of the state’s food grains. Kakching Garden and People’s Museum are a few of Nongpok Kakching’s most popular tourist attractions. Also Read - With High Hopes, Nikhat Zareen Set To Make Her Commonwealth Games Debut In Birmingham

The Meitei people who inhabit the area have contributed to the town’s distinctive culture. They have their own celebrations, dance styles, and martial arts. The Kakching Haraoba festival is the most significant holiday observed in the area. Also Read - India Women vs Pakistan Women CWG 2022 : Schedule, LIVE Streaming, Date, Timings And All You Need to Know

Places to Visit in Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s Hometown in Manipur:

Kakching Garden

Uyok Ching, which is south of Kakching Bazaar, is where Kakching Garden is located. It has been developed as a destination for travellers from all over the world. The Mahadev Temple, Ibudhou Pakhang Laiseng, and the statue of Hao Sampubi are all located at this location. A lovely rose garden and a park with a decent café are also nearby.

People’s Museum

The People’s Museum offers an intriguing option for sightseeing in the Thoubal neighbourhood of Kakching town. Since the museum is one of the most well-known of its sort in Manipur, many people visit it all year round. The People’s Museum has a wide variety of artworks on display, including basketry, pottery, artistic motifs, and wooden seats. In addition, the fossils, hunting equipment, and musical instruments are displayed in this well-known Manipur museum.

Congratulations to Saikhom Mirabai Chanu for making India proud!