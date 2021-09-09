Dubai is geared up to play host the first-ever World Expo in the Middle East, Africa, and South Africa (MEASA) region. The Dubai expo which was earlier scheduled to take place on October 20, 2020 – April 10, 2021, will now take place from October 01, 2021, and will go on until March 31, 2022. The event was pushed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus across the world.Also Read - Fresh List of Countries Indians Can Travel to

The Dubai Expo will take place in between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It will be a grand event, which will witness 60 shows every day, and will have 191 country pavilions, and will have more than 200 restaurants at the venue. Also Read - International Flights: Abu Dhabi Lifts Quarantine Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated Passengers From Sept 5 | Full List of Fresh Rules Here

To promote the Dubai Expo 2020, which is billed as one of the world’s greatest shows, the Emirates roped in Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth for a campaign feature. The theme of the event is ‘Connecting Minds and Creating the Future’ and it aims to inspire people through the sub-themes sustainability, mobility, and opportunity. According to Outlook India report, each sub-theme will have a dedicated district. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Resumes Indore to Dubai Flight From Today. Details Here

How to be a part of the Dubai Expo 2020?

If you wish to be part of the World’s greatest event, then you can book your tickets from the official website of the Expo. There are many options available, the Premium Experience tickets are the most expensive, priced at Rs 37, 547.13. If you wish to experience the event for a single day, you can also opt for a single-day pass which is worth Rs 2,038.27.

India Pavilion

The Pavilion which is a technology marvel will not only capture the vibrant Indian culture and its past but also the capabilities and opportunities that it presents as a global economic hub to the domestic as well as the foreign investors.

Outlining the overarching theme of India’s participation at the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai running up to March 2022, Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India said that, “India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase resurgent India’s march to becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy. India’s exceptional fightback against COVID-19 and the country’s emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

The India Pavilion will see participation from a number of Indian states who will be displaying their culture, tradition, and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India, and the public sector companies. A large number of prominent government ministers, officials, celebrities are set to visit India Pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host number of cultural events.

The Dubai Expo is led by Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE minister of state for international affairs.