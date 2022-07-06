Meerut’s Cafe: There are several historical and cultural landmarks in Meerut where one may see and admire the depiction of magnificent architecture. Additionally, this Uttar Pradesh tourism destination features a number of well-known restaurants with beautiful views. Meera’s Bistro is an adorable restaurant that is worth the drive because it is likely the first one close to Delhi to have this well-known beverage on its menu. It is a well-known restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere that serves multi-cuisine food while overlooking greenery.Also Read - Get BHOG For Your Prasad: Goa's Places Of Worship Advised To Get Food Safety Certificate

You've probably seen or heard about the fabled gold coffee in Dubai that everyone these days seems to be gushing about. We have discovered a small cafe where you won't have to travel all the way to another country to sample it. You must visit Meera's Bistro soon, which is located in Meerut, around two hours' drive from Delhi and an hour's drive from Ghaziabad. They specialize in 24-Karat Gold Coffee.

Price For Two: Rs 1100 (approx)

Location: Meerut Bypass Road, Kanker Khera, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

Actually, this coffee is made like a regular cappuccino with a foamy top. Two sheets of edible 24-karat gold leaves are then placed on top to add some sparkle and glitz to your typical cup of coffee. To enjoy your favourite coffee as you always have, simply swirl the top, gold-plated layer with a spoon.

Meera’s Bistro Restaurant in Meerut has become the top choice of foodies for its delicious and mouthwatering cuisine.