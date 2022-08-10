Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand has another great news for all the adventure junkies out there. In a bid to promote adventure tourism in the state, the government has now introduced new peaks and trekking trails. Around 30 new unexplored peaks and 10 high altitude trekking trails have been opened for all tourists. All these peaks are above 6,000 metres. It is going to be a whole new venture to go in an adventure trip to this state. There is a variety of options for travelers to chose from when it comes to trekking and climbing.Also Read - Kanatal Calling! Unexplored Hill Station In Uttarakhand For Perfect Holiday | Here's How to Reach

This decision to unveil new peaks surfaced after the central government had passed an order to allow travelers to explore other 137 Himalayan peaks sprawling across Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

New peaks and trekking trails

Few amongst the new unveiled peaks by the Uttarakhand Tourism Department are – Nanda Lapak, Lamchir, Lamchir South, Nar Parbat, Naryana Parbat, Bhagnyu, Pawangarh, Mahalay Parbat, Ratnagiri and Yan Buk.

Out of the new 30 unexplored peaks, some of them are Bhirgu Parbat (6,041 m), Kali Dhang (6,373 m), Rishi Kot (6,236 m), Avalanche (6,443 m), Manda III (6,510 m), Manda II (6,529 m), Garur Parbat (6,504 m), Devtoli (6,788 m) and Rishi Pahar (6,992 m).

Rules to the trek

Each team of climbers will have to submit an amount of Rs 10,000 while embarking on the journey. The money will be returned as the team comes back after the trek. This is to avoid as much littering in the area as possible. Thinking how to navigate through new peaks? Worry not, soon travelers will be able to navigate through newly designed maps with the help pf local development facilities. 12 teams with 10 members will only permitted to scale the new peaks that too just twice a year. All norms made by the Uttarakhand Mountaineering Association have to be strictly adhered to. IDs, daily activity list and route map will have to be submitted to the forest officials as well.

Initially, the proposal was given to open 51 peaks but keeping in mind the environment and country’s security issues only so many were approved. Also, with this new adventure in place, it will not only boost the tourism but also help the local community to boost their source of income.

Get all your trekking gear in place, it is time to hike up!

For feedback on stories, tips, or suggestions, mail to himanshu.shekhar@india.com