Rewa, a city in the north-eastern part of Madhya Pradesh, has some very good places that attract a good number of tourists. Its climate is humid subtropical in nature, with cold and misty winters, hot summers and humid monsoons. The summers start in late March and go on till mid-June, with the peak summer month being May where the temperature can exceed 45 °C. Winter starts in October and lasts up to early March with January being the peak winter month where temperatures may drop close to freezing. Also Read - Rewa Solar Park: Asia's Largest Green Energy Plant in Madhya Pradesh | All You Need to Know

The city was recently in the news, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 750 MW Solar Project, which is located there, on July 10, 2020. The plant is Asia’s largest Mega Solar Power Project which comprises of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land situated inside a Solar Park. PM Modi had inaugurated the plant via video conferencing. Also Read - 'Sure, Pure And Secure', PM Modi Dedicates Nation Asia's Largest 750 MW Solar Plant in MP's Rewa

Apart from that, Rewa offers a variety of exciting places for tourists to visit, like the White Tiger Safari at Mukundpur in Satna district, the Bhagael Museum, Rewa Fort, Govindgarh Palace, Venkat Bhavan, Keonti Waterfalls, Bahuti waterfall, etc.

The White Tiger Safari is located at Mukundpur in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, and it was in this region that the first white tiger of the world was spotted by Rewa Maharaja Martand Singh in 1951. The animal was brought to Govindarh Palace in Rewa but it escaped the very next day and returned to Mukundpur. It is said that the tiger, named Mohan, remained in the area for over two decades and fathered many cubs that spread gradually to other parts of the world.

At the safari, which was inaugurated in 2016, people would be able to catch a glimpse of white tigers which are said to have numbered three at the time of the opening. They included one male named Raghu and two females, Vindhya and Radha.

Apart from the safari, people can also visit the beautiful Bahuti Falls, which is the highest waterfall in Madhya Pradesh. It is located on the river Sellar as it rushes down the edge of the Valley of Mauganj to join the Bihad River, which is a tributary of Tamsa or Tons River.

If they wish to take a look at the past of Rewa, they can visit the Bhagael Museum where treasures of the past are exhibited. The museum stores an assorted collection of personal belongings like clothes, perfumes bottles, chandeliers, old clocks, portraits, paintings, jewellery. The museum is situated in Rewa Fort and is a famous heritage point among the other places of Madhya Pradesh.