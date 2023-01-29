From Visiting Bhangarh Fort To Movie Screening Here Is What Makes Alwar Festival Unique

Alwar: The perfect time of the year to visit Alwar in Rajasthan is coming. With the Alwar Festival set to happen from February 13th to February 15th, 2023, this city will be covered with culture, food, traditions, and everything else that will make it irresistible for you.

For those who have never visited Alwar before, the first time to see the beautiful city should be when it is in all its glory.

Located at the foothills of the Aravali ranges, Alwar’s cultural festival is a 3-day affair filled with all things fun. It is perfect for all kinds of people, kids and adults alike.

Representing the best of their culture, handicrafts, traditions, music and more, Alwar Festival is a must-visit for everyone who enjoys colours and culture. Especially for first-time visitors, this festival is the right way to experience the city’s architecture, culture, and history.

The region’s traditional dance, music, and handicrafts will be featured during this 3-day event.

Shilp Gramme, the craft village is one of the major attractions of this festival. This is the best place to shop for regional crafts and antiques made by artisans. You can discover a lot of handmade items at this festival, mostly handicrafts that illustrate the traditions and cultures of the region.

On top of the unique regional craftworks, visitors can enjoy folk performances, watch rounds of elephant polo, and partake in a variety of competitions.

This festival also places a lot of emphasis on locals’ rural pursuits, giving visitors a true sense of the area. The fair also offers a variety of additional activities. Events include fancy dress contests, elephant polo, kid-friendly sketching contests, and flower shows. A variety of regional antiques are also displayed at the Alwar Festival. The festival schedules movie screenings as well. You can visit a number of other attractions while in Alwar.

For instance, you can easily visit the Sariska National Park if you attended the Alwar Festival and are seeking something else. Then there is the renowned Bhangarh Fort, which is known as India’s most haunted location. Alwar’s Silserh Lake is yet another popular tourist destination.