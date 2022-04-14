Amarnath Yatra Travel Update: The government of Jammu and Kashmir organises an annual trip to Amarnath, one of India’s most prominent pilgrimage locations. The shrine is regarded as one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism and plays a vital role in our culture. The main cave is covered in snow for the majority of the year, with the exception of a brief period in the summer. Good news for devotees! The annual Amarnath Yatra will resume after a two-year break due to Covid-19.Also Read - All About Coronavirus XE Variant as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Delhi-NCR

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the annual Amarnath Yatra will resume on June 30. Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, recently declared this. According to several reports, the pilgrimage will take place for 43 days between June 30 and August 11 and online registration has already begun. The registration link and other details for pilgrims who wish to visit the Holy shrine were published on the official Twitter handle of PIB Chandigarh.

Check the registration link here:

Follow these steps to Register for the #AmarnathYatra2022👇 🔹Visit the official website at👉 https://t.co/a2SL0OqFIi pic.twitter.com/84LEKZVKcc — PIB in Chandigarh (@PIBChandigarh) April 13, 2022



In preparation for the yatra, Nitishwar Kumar, the shrine board’s chief executive, said that additional health facilities, increased capacity for accommodation, telecommunication facilities, upgraded tracks, and helicopter services, among other things, have been put in place to make pilgrim travel easier. As per TOI travel reports, there will be a battery vehicle service, as well as live transmission of the morning and evening aarti for devotees all over the world.

As per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, deliberations will be held to expand the knowledge available on the yatra this year, which will be valuable to future yatrees. As per the official handle of PIB Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Twitter account, Secretary @MIB_India convenes meeting regarding publicity for Amarnathji Yatra 2022. Need to highlight developmental achievements of the UT, Yatra activities will get pan-India coverage: Shri Apurva Chandra.”

Check the official detail here:

Secretary @MIB_India convenes meeting regarding publicity for Amarnathji Yatra 2022 👉Need to highlight developmental achievements of the UT, Yatra activities will get pan-India coverage: Shri Apurva Chandra https://t.co/0kMFYWWSFk — PIB in Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh (@PIBSrinagar) April 11, 2022

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Amarnath Yatra could not be held for the past two years. The yatra was again cancelled in 2019, when the Centre abrogated Article 370 and withdrew Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, carving apart the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Have you registered yourself yet?