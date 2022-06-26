Guwahati: The doors of the Kamakhya Temple were opened today morning for the devotees to pay their obisieiance during the Ambubachi Festival. According to the rituals, the doors opened after four days and with this the Ambubachi Mela concluded for the season. The festival had begun on June 22 amidst many restrictions but nonetheless pilgrims poured in to seek the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya. The festival marks the celebration of the goddess who is believd to undergo her annual menstrual cycle during these days.Also Read - Ambubachi Mela 2022: Festival Kickstarts Today With New Restrictions In Place | Date, Time And Other Details

A four-day mela on the temple premises, held during the period, also came to a close, with the doors of the shrine opened for the resumption of public worshipping. Devotees were allowed to participate in the fair after a gap of two years. Also Read - After 2-Year Hiatus, Ambubachi Mela Returns. 3 Things You May Not Know About The Festival of Assam

Governor Jagdish Mukhi and his wife were among the first to pay obeisance to the goddess early in the morning.

“I along with the First Lady offered our prayers & obeisance to Maa Kamakhya at the culmination of pious Ambubachi Mela. We prayed for the contentment & welfare of people of the State. May the divine blessings of Maa bring peace, prosperity & happiness in everyone’s life, Mukhi tweeted.

Devotees and Hindu monks from across the country who throng the temple during this period waited in long queues for offering prayers to the goddess. Authorities have stopped making provisions for VIP passes for visitors for the time being to enable all devotees to visit the temple, officials said.

Ambubachi, associated with the belief of fertility cult, is the most important religious event of the temple and also of the state’s tourism calendar with around 25 lakh footfalls usually recorded during the festival.