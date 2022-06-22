Ambubachi Mela 2022: It is that of the year in Assam when devotees from across the country flock to the city of Guwahati to pay their obeisance to the Goddess Kamakhya and seek her blessings. The Ambubachi Festival in the Kamakhya temple is finally kickstarting on June 22 and will continue till June 26. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mela was amidst an interlude for two years. Now, that it is finally here, there are certain restrictions in place due to the ongoing flood situation in Assam and also because of fear of rising covid cases.Also Read - After 2-Year Hiatus, Ambubachi Mela Returns. 3 Things You May Not Know About The Festival of Assam

Despite the hurdles, people seem excited to welcome the goddess.

कामाख्ये कामसम्पन्ने कामेश्वरि हरप्रिये |

कामनां देहि मे नित्यं कामेश्वरि नमोऽस्तु ते || As the auspicious Ambubachi Mela begins from today, I pray to Maa Kamakhya to bless everyone with good health, happiness & prosperity, besides help us ward off all evils. জয় মা কামাখ্যা। pic.twitter.com/qejTGUGM1J — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 22, 2022

In another few hours Ambubachi will begin. The largest holy mela being celebrated by devotees at @KamakhyaTemple1 . Prabriti i.e the starting of the door closing ritual will start from 8.18.p.m of 22nd June and will reopen on 26th June 8.41 a.m @guwahaticity pic.twitter.com/FGVfybFT6k — Julee Bezbaruah.Guwahati (@JuleeBezbaruah) June 21, 2022

The worshippers of Goddess Kamakhya eagerly look forward every year to the grand celebrations of Ambubachi Mela, but this year to their dismay, will have to tone down their vigour in lieu of the current crisis in the state. While everyone is warmly welcomed to attend the festival, the government is slightly skeptical about the rainfall situation during the celebration.

List of Restrictions Imposed

No lodging will be permitted in close proximity to the Kamkhya temple No unauthorised food distribution services shall be allowed either. The District Administration will be enabling food services at designated camps only in compliance with the guidelines. As of now, only dry fruits, biscuits, and drinking water are permitted. Only vehicles associated with essential services, Kamakhya temples, and a few locals will be allowed No inter-district, long-distance buses including the ones under ASTC shall be allowed to ply on D.G Road, M. G Road and T.R Phukan Road during the festival dates. No good carrying heavy, medium and small commercial vehicles shall be allowed. However, three wheelers commercial good carrying vehicles will be allowed from 12 am to 6 am only. No vehicles to ply on the newly constructed road from Pandu Ghat to Kamakhya Trinath Temple.

Read the detailed press release by the Office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Guwahati, Assam here.

Traffic Advisory for Ambubachi Mela, 2022 For smooth passage of traffic & to ensure public safety, following restrictions shall be in place on vehicular movement between from 22 to 26 June, 2022. All are requested to cooperate & follow these for everyone’s convenience. pic.twitter.com/OhusJfTkEo — Guwahati Traffic Police (@GhtyTrafficPol) June 20, 2022

Date and Time

In another few hours Ambubachi will begin. The largest holy mela being celebrated by devotees at @KamakhyaTemple1 . Prabriti i.e the starting of the door closing ritual will start from 8.18.p.m of 22nd June and will reopen on 26th June 8.41 a.m @guwahaticity pic.twitter.com/FGVfybFT6k — Julee Bezbaruah.Guwahati (@JuleeBezbaruah) June 21, 2022

While the worshippers might already be heavy with the restrictions, there is one more addition to list. All rituals pertaining to the goddess will take place but behind closed doors only.

Kamakhya Temple Closing date and time: June 22, 2022, at 8.18.pm

Kamakhya Temple Temple Reopening Date and time: June 26, 2022 at 8.41 am

Time for visiting the temple: 5: 30 am to 10:30 pm

All about Ambubachi Mela

Believed to be one of the 52 shakti peethas, the festival celebrates the goddess of motherhood and fertility. Tracing its etymology, Ambubachi means ‘spoken with water. From times immemorial water has always been associated with fertility. During the festival, all agricultural activities like sowing, digging, ploughing, etc are prohibited.

Celebrated during the monsoon season, the Ambubachi Festival marks the goddess experiencing the menstrual cycle. Due to this the temple remains shut for three days set in a belief that the goddess must rest as well. Several devotees have already started to pour in to seek the showers of blessing from the revered goddess.

NOTE: All visitors are advised to keep a check on the latest updates by the authorities in Assam for the Ambubachi Mela in the wake of the current flood situation in Assam.