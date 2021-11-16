International Travel Update: Almost after a decade, in the post-Covid times, the American Airlines has resumed its flight services from and to India for the convenience of the international travellers. Scroll down for more details on this.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated Against COVID? This Country Allows Quarantine-free Travel For Indians From Nov 29 | Latest Guidelines Here

American Airlines Resumes Direct Flights From And to India After a Decade. Check Details

According to a report by Times Now, on Saturday night, in a piece of good news for the international travellers, the American Airlines’ inaugural New York-New Delhi flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) marking the resumption of the direct flights to India. Reportedly, the flight operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will be run daily throughout the year. Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? Travellers Can Now Enjoy Quarantine-Free Visit to Cambodia ​From THIS Date

All You Need to Know

The American Airlines flight 292 took off from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport at 7.27 pm local time on November 12 and landed at IGIA on Saturday night, mentioned the report. Also Read - As Seychelles Lifts Ban on Indian Travellers, Check Entry Conditions, Vaccination Status And More

For the uninitiated, the international carrier was supposed to resume operations in October this year, however it was deferred by a couple of weeks as the US announced the reopening of international travel on November 8. Besides, American’s Bengaluru-Seattle that was to begin from January 4, 2022, has been deferred by a few months to March-end as corporate travel is yet to pick up in the post-Covid era.

Basically, the Airline suspended its India flights in 2012 when it terminated its Chicago-New Delhi flight which it started in 2007.

ToI quoted American Airlines MD (sales) Tom Lattig, “there is a tremendous demand for travel between US and India thanks to a large diaspora and growing business ties between the two countries. People now want to fly direct instead of one-stop flights especially in the aftermath of the pandemic. We are looking at Mumbai closely. We will look at the two routes announced and then take a further call.”

Notably, the carrier has reportedly deployed its 304-seater Boeing 777 on the Delhi route with four cabins — 216 seats in economy, 28 in premium economy, 52 in business and 8 in first class.

“Our India flights will have a feel of the country in terms of meals, inflight entertainment content, and Hindi-speaking crew. Our aircraft have onboard WiFi from Panasonic that have great oceanic coverage too,” Lattig added.