New Delhi: As festive season begins in the country, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport witnessed a heavy footfall on Friday i.e., October 8, 2021, reported ANI.

Sharing a video of the airport, ANI wrote, "Delhi IGI Airport sees a large footfall of passengers amid festive season."

#WATCH | Delhi IGI Airport sees a large footfall of passengers amid festive season pic.twitter.com/255pSZ0Pg4 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

The video has definitely left people on the internet concerned about the Covid-19 spreading further and brining the much-dreaded third wave in the country.

Check Out Some of The Reactions Here:

What about corona testing? Third wave? — Mohammad Sarfaraz 🇮🇳🇵🇸 (@SarfarazTweetss) October 8, 2021

Corona failana ka irada lekar aaye hain yeh log — Clairvoyant (@Anachronist26) October 8, 2021

This is warning for possible covid third wave — Upendra sah IDAS (rtd)🇮🇳 (@sah__upendra) October 8, 2021

Third wave we are waiting to welcome you with open arms. — Àlex’ s (@alexsy2k) October 8, 2021

Recently, ICMR experts had advised against “revenge travel”. They said that a surge in social gatherings by tourists or mass congregations due to social, religious or political events may set off the third wave of Covid-19 in India.

Click here to know how “revenge travel” may cause COVID-19 third wave in India, according to ICMR.

Well, even though the Covid-19 cases are under control in the country, the coronavirus scare isn’t completely over and it is best advised to stay indoors for some more time to mitigate the impending doom. Give it a thought!