Male: Maldives has tightened restrictions amid the growing coronavirus cases. The state has now announced that visas for tourists from India and other nations in South Asia will be halted with effect from May 13 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In a post on Twitter, Maldives Immigration released a statement that said, “Temporary suspension for tourists and all other categories of visa holders originating from South Asian countries.” Also Read - Entry of Outsiders Prohibited: After 30 Deaths, UP Village Seals Itself to Check Covid Spread

Entry to the Maldives will be suspended temporarily for tourists from South Asian countries and this applies to all categories of visa holders. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Refused to Provide Covaxin Doses to Delhi Due to Govt Directives, Says Sisodia

“Effective from May 13, 2021, entry is temporarily suspended for tourists originating from South Asian countries. This restriction also applies to the tourists transited in South Asian countries for the past 14 days. Following this precautionary measure, all categories of visa holders originating from South Asian countries (except healthcare professionals with a valid work permit) are temporarily restricted to enter Maldives, until further notice,” the statement reads. Also Read - UP Exam 2021 Cancelled or Postponed? Students Await BIG Decision by Govt

Check out the tweet here

Temporary suspension for tourists and all other categories of visa holders originating from South Asian countries. Read more: https://t.co/justraPKiM pic.twitter.com/C76H79W8nL — Maldives Immigration (@ImmigrationMV) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile the official Twitter account of the High Commission of India in Maldives retweeted the statement and said, “The temporary suspension of entry to the Maldives for all categories of visa holders from South Asia may impact flights between India and the Maldives.”

“Indian tourists already in the Maldives may make necessary travel arrangements to return to India,” the tweet further notified.

Check out the tweet here

⚠️The temporary suspension of entry to the Maldives for all categories of visa holders from South Asia may impact flights between India & the Maldives. ⚠️Indian tourists already in the Maldives may make necessary travel arrangements to return to India. https://t.co/I8XyjUmxCA — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) May 12, 2021

Amid the deadly second wave of COVID, in the last 24 hours, India has registered 3,48,421 new coronavirus cases and 4,205 deaths. In the Maldives, active cases increased from 4,978 to 11,629 on May 11, Bloomberg reports.