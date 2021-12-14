International Travel Update: The rising Omicron cases has become a huge matter of concern across the globe. Owing to that, South Korea has now extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month due to the global spread of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.Also Read - Good News! Austria Ends lockdown For Fully Vaccinated People - Details Here

In the advisory, the Ministry recommended citizens to cancel or postpone non-essential trips abroad until January 13, while asking those overseas to take measures to prevent exposure to the virus, such as refraining from going to large-scale events, reported Yonhap News Agency.

The travel advisory was first issued in March and has been extended every month as countries have continued to struggle with the pandemic.

The Ministry said it plans to review changing the special advisory in phases into a warning system for each country, depending on the virus situation and the vaccination rate in foreign nations and progress in travel bubble consultations.