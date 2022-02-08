Humans have time and again found a way to adapt to the global pandemic, even in the year 2022. Staycations are a great opportunity to find comfort and new experiences while staying close to home as travel restrictions remain throughout the world and many are afraid of travelling even within their own nation.Also Read - A Guide on How to Differentiate Between a Certified N95 Mask And a Fake One

What are staycations?

People are increasingly exploring the advantages of a holiday closer to home. This transition has been noticed by the hospitality sector, and hotels have responded by providing more innovative offers and experiences for their visitors to enjoy. Pent-up recreational demand, aided by the move from outbound to domestic leisure travel, has resulted in an increase in bookings from city dwellers eager to get away from it all while staying secure.

Why are people switching to staycations?

Staycations aren't a novel idea, and they existed before the pandemic. While the outbreak has made staycations a popular option for those seeking excitement in times of uncertainty, the notion has been around for a while. People have begun to favour numerous mini holidays over a few longer vacations throughout the year as a result of their hectic existence. The hotel sector has been driven to produce more complete experiences for customers in a limited length of time as a result of this shift in people's vacationing habits.

You can visit this place:

The Lodhi’s opulent rooms and private plunge pools offer a taste of world-class luxury in the heart of Delhi. At their in-house restaurants, Elan and Perbacco, they serve the finest cuisines from around the world with menus curated by some of the best chefs. They have something for everyone, whether it’s a celebration lunch, a date night with a special someone, or a midnight hunger pang.

Their variety of recreational facilities ensures that one never runs out of options. Their Spa and Salon are among the best in the country, offering a wide range of treatments to rebalance the mind, body, and senses. From squash and tennis shirts to a 50-meter climate-controlled swimming pool, gymnasium, pilates studio, and a functional zone with top-of-the-line equipment and some of the city’s best personal fitness trainers, The Lodhi leaves no stone unturned to ensure a memorable experience, especially in these trying times.

They’ve seen an increase in guests checking in for their other popular getaway packages, such as Shopathon – every shopaholic’s delight – and their exclusively curated Honeymoon package – designed to ensure an unforgettable romantic affair. They also introduced a Golfcation package for golf enthusiasts, while ensuring maximum safety and a memorable weekend.

Apart from relieving the stress of planning a vacation, staycations have also been shown to be more environmentally friendly by reducing the carbon emissions one would have had if they had taken a flight. The hospitality industry is also maximising staycation demand by providing guests with additional reasons to stay. In addition to weekend getaways, hotels are rebranding themselves as co-working spaces. Guests looking to escape their monotonous work-from-home routines during lockdowns have found solace in staycations in hotels where they can work and play!

