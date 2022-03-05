Andaman and Nicobar Administration has updated their covid-19 testing norms according to the latest reports. Fully vaccinated and asymptomatic visitors who will be visiting Port Blair do not have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report. This comes in immediate effect.Also Read - Camel Festival 2022: Date, Time And Day-Wise Itinerary For The Culturally Rich Event in Bikaner

According to a notice issued by the Principal Secretary, Health and Civil Aviation, Dr V Candavelou, it stated that fully vaccinated individuals will have to produce a final vaccination certificate at the origin airport or seaport at the Port Blair.

For people who are partially vaccinated, unvaccinated or symptomatic of covid-19, they will be required to produce a negative RT-PCR test which is not older than 48 hours. The report should be before their scheduled departure.

On arrival at the Port Blair, they have to undergo additional RT-PCR test. Along with it, they will have to remain in quarantine until the results are out. If they test positive, they have to adhere to quarantine protocols.

It is mandatory for people to follow covid appropriate behaviour as per the administration. In February, they have announced the opening of tourists spots for tourism activities. They have also removed longer restriction on movements and have also removed night curfew.

Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair will remain close for four days a week till May 2022 due to runway repair works.