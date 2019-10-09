In a bid to make the check-in at the airport more convenient and paper-free, the aviation industry in India will be soon introducing a biometric-based boarding system. As per the ongoing trials, if you are flying from Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore airport to anywhere in India, you won’t be required to carry a boarding pass.

According to the reports, this initiative is a part of the civil aviation ministry’s DigiYatra policy. The facial recognition technology will be used for id proof in the new biometric-based boarding system. The trials are already going on to make the boarding absolutely paper-free. After this new technology will be in use, you will no longer need to wait in the line for too long for the boarding pass. In fact, it will only take around 2 minutes to register for easy and smooth access. This will let the travellers straightaway move towards the boarding gate.

Currently, Vistara Airlines is experimenting with this biometric trial. Passengers who want to participate in this trial can register themselves at their kiosk in Terminal 3 of Delhi airport. The experiment will continue for the next two to three months.

Once the biometric facial recognition technology is implemented, paper boarding passes, paper tags for hand luggage, and other paper documents will be no longer necessary. This new technology at the airports will also help in reducing waiting time in queues and faster processing. Also, you won’t be required to show your boarding pass or ID cards at various checkpoints at the airport.

Reportedly, airbus passengers can make a new DigiYatra id under the civil aviation ministry’s DigiYatra project. To do that, they just need to give their voter id, driving license, Aadhaar or passport. Further, to check the passenger’s identity, the DigiYatra id and ticket PNR will be used.