One of the best places in India for Travelholic, Udaipur is also known as the City of Lakes. Nestled between lofty Aravalli Hills and four beautiful lakes, the city is called the crown jewel of Rajasthan. Nature and the man-made historical architectures are the main attractions of the place. This enchanting tourist destination is flattering and gives you visual pleasure. If you wish to experience the offering of Udaipur, here are some of the must-visit places in the city you should head toward.

City Palace

Constructed in the year 1559, City Palace is nestled on the bank of Pichola Lake. Made by Maharana Udai Mirza Singh, the palace consists of 11 different palaces. A perfect blend of Chinese, European, and Medieval style of architecture, City Palace is awe-inspiring. The magnificent architecture will make you go startled. When you arrive at the City Palace, don’t forget to visit the City Palace Museum and enjoy a ride at Lake Pichola.

Lake Palace

Also known as Jag Niwas, Lake Palace is a popular wedding destination located on the island in Lake Pichola. Constructed in 1746, the palace was transformed into a luxury hotel later in the 1960s. While you are here, you can relish an authentic meal of the city at the palace restaurant. Also, you can enjoy a boat ride in Lake Pichola, enjoy the scenic view of the sunset from the nearby Lake Fatehsagar.

Bagore Ki Haveli

Located near Pichola Lake, Bagore Ki Haveli was constructed by Amir Chand Badwa in the 18th century. He was the Chief Minister at the Royal Court of Mewar. The architecture got its name from the ruler Maharana Shakti Singh who was from Bagore and used to live here. At this place, you can enjoy the folk dance of the city, explore the museum at the Haveli, and go shopping.