The coronavirus outbreak has put a stop to travelling of any kind, and with the lockdown in place, there has not been any kind of transport plying. Many are waiting for the travel ban to be lifted and most airlines are already gearing up and just waiting for the all clear from the government to start selling tickets. While some are set to begin operations soon, Argentina has, however, banned both domestic and international commercial flight ticket sales until September. Also Read - Daisy Shah on Feeding Stray Animals And Learning How to Bake During COVID-19 Lockdown

The ban has been seen as the toughest among coronavirus travel bans in the world, and it has prompted an outcry from the aviation industry which sees it as a strain on airlines and airports. Also Read - Indian Consulate in Dubai Reopens 5 Passport Service Centres Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration had issued a decree on April 27 banning ticket sales for commercial flights to, from or within the country till September 1. The agency added that the decree was aimed at preventing airlines from ticketing flights not approved by the Argentine authorities. Also Read - Unless The Audience Accepts You, There is Nothing a Star Father Can do: Adhyayan Suman

The international aviation agency, Iata, sent a letter to the Argentine government, saying the decision breached bilateral agreements and put at risk more than 300,000 jobs in the country.

Meanwhile, Alta, a group which lobbies interests of Latin American and Caribbean airlines, said the decree was not “agreed with the industry”.

Many countries in South America have halted commercial flights, but none has extended the ban for as long as Argentina.

Argentina closed its borders to non-residents in March, imposing tough quarantine measures.

The country currently has 4,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 197 deaths, according to figures from the Johns Hopkins University.