New Delhi: Leisure Hotels Group, the largest experiential Hotel chain in Uttarakhand and pioneers of spiritual and pilgrimage travel to the Char Dham (Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath & Badrinath), has resumed its operations for Chardham Yatra for the year 2021 by offering special Yatra Packages to explore Char Dham for pilgrims this year including 'Heli Chardham Yatra Package' and 'Personalized Yatra Package by Road'.

Nestled amidst the mighty, blue-green, snow-capped Himalayan peaks in Uttarakhand, Char Dham comprises four sacred Hindu sites –Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The group is the only hospitality brand in Uttarakhand that offers its own accommodation facility in all the four Dhams at Harsil, Barkot, Guptkashi, and Joshimath, respectively for Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The yatra shall begin at Rishikesh; followed by Barkot; Harsil, Guptakashi, Joshimath and concludes at Rishikesh. These locations are well-connected to shrines.

The Chardham Camps offer a luxurious experience not only to pilgrims on a pious pilgrimage to the sacred shrines, but also to explore the rich landscapes of Uttarakhand through the group camps situated in the natural beauty, which makes for a perfect holiday with friends and family. These special pilgrimage packages include Multi-cuisine meals, Kedarnath Darshan By Helicopter, Escorted visits to Shrines/ Temples, Complimentary Wi-fi in Camps, and much more.

While making the announcement, Shahzad Aslam, Head of Sales, Leisure Hotels Group said, “Last year, the Chardham Yatra was halted because of Covid-19 pandemic. Subsequently, our operations were discontinued. With the State Govt opening Shrines for pilgrims, we have resumed our operations for the yatra ensuring the highest standards of Covid-19 safety protocols. The group takes a special initiative to organize “Maharaj” during Chardham Yatra offering our customers regional cuisines such as Gujarati, South Indian and other local cuisines. From conducting evening Artis, to arranging visits to exploring the local folk culture of the region, we go that extra mile in fixing the pilgrims complete itinerary to make their spiritual journey beautiful”.

Starting at INR 44,000/ per person the Special Chardham Package includes Accommodation in spacious thatched proof cottages for 8 nights/ 9 days, Meals as per plan, Evening Hi-teas, Escorted visits to Shrines/ Temples, Yoga sessions every morning, Evening local Aarti, Assistance in Sightseeing to nearby areas, Wi-Fi Services at all our Camps, and more.