New Delhi: As a huge relief to people in the country, Himachal Pradesh, one of the most popular tourist destinations, has eased COVID-related curbs and has allowed tourists to visit the state. So, it is time to pay heed to your travel itch!

According to the latest COVID-19 travel guidelines, Himachal Pradesh has extended its "corona curfew" with more relaxations. Besides, Section 144 has been lifted and negative RT-PCR tests are no longer required to enter the state. Yay! What are you waiting for? Go, pack your bags!

But, wait! Other than visiting usual touristy places in Himachal, this year you can explore some of the lesser-known places in the hills, where you can spend some quality time with your family and friends. So, check them out.

5 Hidden Gems of Himachal Pradesh to Explore With Family

Sangla

Sangla Valley is located in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, on the right bank of the river Baspa. The highlight of this unexplored place is its snow-capped mountains. The best time to visit is between March and October. The other months are when Sangla receives heavy snowfall.

Prashar Lake

Ever heard of this stunning place? Prashar lake lies 49 km to the east of Mandi. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, this serene location is the perfect vacay spot to spend time with your near and dear ones.

Kalpa

April onwards you can visit Kalpa. It is one of the biggest villages in Kinnaur district, and is loved for its apple orchards and lush green mountains. Those majestic hills are calling you!

Karsog Valley

For the uninitiated, stunning Karsog Valley is a small town located in the lap of Himalayas, near Shimla. The best time to visit this place is during the winters when the valley is covered with snow and fog. Don’t forget to plan a trip here with your family this year to catch up on all the fun that you had been missing due to the COVID-19 lockdown!

Chitkul village

Chitkul village, another hidden gem of Himachal, falls under the Kinnaur district. This is one of the must-visit places in Himachal Pradesh. If you haven’t been here already, then explore this place this year. During winters, the place mostly remains covered with the snow. Also, did you know, according to a recent study by Centre of Atmospheric Sciences at IIT Delhi, Chitkul has the cleanest air in India?