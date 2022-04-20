New Delhi: The travel and tourism industry, one of the hardest hit during the pandemic era, showed promising revival trends as covid scare takes a backseat. Confirming this, Leisure Hotels Group (LHG) says that they are expecting a peak summer holiday season ahead of robust bookings this year that started pouring in after the decline of the third wave in February. The group is optimistic that the summer bookings (April-May-June) this year would even surpass pre-pandemic levels.Also Read - 6 Pet-friendly Destinations in India to Make Paw-Some Memories With Your Furry Friends

The group sees a full recovery in business for the forthcoming summer quarter. This boost is attributed to the pent-up demand for summer travel from Northern India and first-time direct air connectivity of Kumaon (Uttarakhand) with major metropolitan cities across the country; Dehradun, Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai to Pantnagar Airport and Bareilly Airport and interconnecting flights with Hyderabad, Goa, Varanasi Jaipur and Lucknow.

With the largest number of resorts in Uttarakhand across popular naturally surrounded destinations like Corbett Park, Nainital, Naukuchiatal, Kausani and Bhimtal, Leisure Hotels Group has hailed the enhanced connectivity to the state's important tourist destinations.

Vibhas Prasad, Director, Leisure Hotels Group added, “The summer heat has set in early and people are escaping to the hills to beat the summer heatwaves. We are seeing robust demand across all hill destinations and have advance bookings in record numbers for May & June. Furthermore, Pantnagar Airport is now well connected with daily flights of multiple airlines to important hubs like Delhi & Dehradun which has made travel easier for tourists coming to the Himalayan State. Whereas, the Bareilly airport is now open for commercial direct flights and has now reduced the overall travel time for both Mumbai & Bengaluru citizens by half.”

Factors driving growth for the group are primarily the increased air connectivity for the state of Uttarakhand with prominent cities and domestic tourists’ revenge travel trend. Slowly but steadily, things are looking up on all fronts including business travel, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), social gatherings and functions coupled with wedding Saya dates, leisure travel, staycations, and long weekends getaways, summer vacation travel and adventure, among others.

“We are witnessing a noteworthy 1.5x times growth in demand on a week-on-week basis across our entire portfolio since March onwards. The current spate of bookings is expected to last till the end of the summer holidays. We are cautiously optimistic that pick-up in travel and tourism activities go on without interruptions and are closely monitoring the Covid-19 cases in Delhi-NCR.”, further added Vibhas Prasad.

Leisure Hotels Group’s gripping summer holiday packages proved to be an incentive for domestic travellers. As people head to hill stations for a fabulous summer vacation, they can enjoy unforgettable luxurious stays by Leisure Hotels Group, at an early up to 10 per cent discount for stays from April 1 to June 30, 2022.

Leisure Hotels Group has crafted unique, local experiences as well as immersive itineraries for summer vacationers to a range of exciting scenic destinations across Uttarakhand such as The Riverview Retreat, Corbett; The Naini Retreat, The Earls Court & The Pinewood in Nainital; Sun & Snow Inn, Kausani; Aloha on the Ganges & The Hideaway Bedzzz in Rishikesh; Haveli Hari Ganga & Ganga Lahiri in Haridwar; and The Bungalows Lake Side, Naukuchiatal.