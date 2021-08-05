International Travel Update: Owing to somewhat stable Covid situation in the country, several countries have started opening their borders to India. Now, good news for travellers from India is that, the United Kingdom (UK) has now moved India from Covid travel “red” list to “amber”. Well, what does this mean? Keep reading.Also Read - UAE Allows Entry to Travellers From India Starting From Today | Here's What it Means

As UK Moves India From ‘Red’ to ‘Amber’ Travel List, Here’s All You Should Know

Fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the UK moved the country from its "red" to "amber" list.

Basically, under Britain's traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantining at home.

Recently, the UK Transport Secretary took to Twitter and posted, “The UAE, Qatar, India and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am.”

“While it’s right we continue our cautious approach, it’s great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination programme,” he said.

The decision has come as a relief for the Indian diaspora in the UK, who had been demanding the easing of travel norms between India and Britain.

What Does it Mean For India to be on The Amber List?

Under the legal rules for countries on the amber list:

Passengers must take a COVID test three days before departure and book in advance for two COVID tests to be taken upon arrival in England as well as complete a passenger locator form on arrival. On arrival in England, passengers must quarantine at home or in the place they have confirmed as their location for 10 days and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight. Under-18 and those fully vaccinated in the UK are exempt from the home quarantine, as well as those who have received two doses of Covid vaccine in the EU and US. Also exempt are those “fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas; under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK and part of a UK-approved vaccine trial.” Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is likely to be covered under this exemption.

Which Countries are Moving to the UK’s “Green” Travel List?

According to the latest updates, seven countries have been moved to the “green” list–Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway; while France has been moved to the “amber watchlist”.

For countries on the green list, people will not have to quarantine when returning from these nations, regardless of their vaccination status, although they will have to take a pre-departure test and another one two days after arrival.

Which Countries are in the UK’s “Red” Travel List?

Four countries will be put on the red list: Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion and Mayotte.

(With PTI inputs)