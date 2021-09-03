Assam: Planning to travel to Assam? If yes, then here is a piece of good news for all you travellers who are fully vaccinated. According to the latest notification issued by the Assam state government, all fully-vaccinated incoming passengers, who are able to provide proof of COVID vaccination certificate, will now be exempted from mandatory Covid testing. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - THIS Country Extends Covid Travel Ban on India Till September 5

No More Mandatory RT-PCR Test For Fully Vaccinated Travellers Planning to Visit Assam. Details Here

As per the notification issued by the government, fully vaccinated passengers, who have received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and are able to show proof of a certificate to the screening authority, then they will be exempted from the mandatory RT-PCR testing on arrival at airports, border points, and railway stations.

What About Those Who Are Unvaccinated or Partially Vaccinated?

Reports suggest that the order, however, instructs authorities that they should mandatorily carry out RT-PCR tests on people who are unvaccinated, are partially vaccinated with a single dose, or those who are symptomatic even after taking both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state government had also announced a night curfew, that will be imposed across all districts from 9 PM to 5 AM, to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus infections across the state.

Furthermore, reportedly, if COVID-19 positive cases in any area reaches more than 10, the jurisdictional District Magistrate will notify those areas as containment zones and necessary containment measures for COVID will be imposed on those areas. The state government added that the new directives will be effective from Wednesday, and will remain in place until further notice.

Also, as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all workplaces, state government offices, private offices, and establishments will be allowed to function normally only till 8 PM.

So, don’t forget to check the latest Covid-related guidelines on the government website before planning your trip.