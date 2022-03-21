Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve saw a tremendous rise in tourist footfall, the park authorities said on Sunday. The national park received over 2.20 lakh visitors in 2021-22, the highest in the last 12 years, and the revenue earned from tourist footfall surpassed Rs 4 crores, according to official data.Also Read - Witness The Beauty of Northern Lights in New York This Month

The number of foreign tourists visiting this UNESCO World Heritage Site has dipped in the last two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions.

As per data, annual footfall from 2010-11 to 2014-15 ranged from 1 lakh to 1.32 lakh.

However, the recent relaxations in the COVID-19 regulations help soar the tourists in great numbers.

Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) said that compared to the previous year more tourists have visited the Kaziranga National Park this time.

“Over 2.20 lakh tourists have visited the Kaziranga National Park in 2021-22 so far and this is the highest number of tourists visiting the park. We have so far collected revenue of Rs 4.47 crore from tourists,” Gogoi told ANI.

The average footfall is expected to be even higher as the national park remains open till the end of May month.

“Two more tourist months in this year are available for the tourists for visiting the park and we hope that the tourists in huge numbers will visit the park and we will be able to earn even more revenue. The number of visitors to the park this year is highest compared to previous years,” Gogoi said.

