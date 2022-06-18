India’s First Dark Sky Reserve: Imagine, you are lying under a clear raven sky, gazing at the glinting net of stars, maybe they are twinkling at you, maybe it is their way to say hi as you retire into their sparkling world. You can just keep gazing and gazing for hours and get lost trying to find your constellation. If you are a skywatcher and love stargazing then this news may excite you. With more and more constellation seekers travelling for the love of stars, astro tourism is rising at an exponential speed. In wake of this augmenting tourism streak, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between Indian Institute of Astrophysics, the Ladakh administration and Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council to form India’s first ever Dark Sky Reserve at Hanle in Ladakh.Also Read - Mandatory 48 Hour-Acclimatisation For All Those Travelling To Leh; Ladakh District Administration Issues Advisory

CEC @tashi_gyalson also attended the event of the signing of the tripartite MoU for the setting up of the first Dark Sky Reserve of the country at Hanley. It was signed between the UT administration, LAHDC Leh and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA). pic.twitter.com/00kr9j8Knc — LAHDC LEH (@LAHDC_LEH) June 17, 2022



This is not India’s first astro tourism spot. We have the renowned Jantar Mantar in Jaipur but Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) will surely be India’s first designated dark sky reserve.

What is Dark Sky Reserve?

Dark sky reserves are areas which are particularly preserved, maintained for their astronomical value. Organisations look for the darkest skies with best starry nets and endeavour to preserve them from light pollution. Light pollution refers to the brightening of the sky due to artificial, obstructive lights which are more than often manmade, and not only have harmful effects on natural ways but also inhibit astronomical observations. Scientists claim it to be menacing hindrances to the environment. Unpolluted night sky makes it possible to see stars in the milky way too.

Why Hanle?

The sky of Hanle falls under the Changthan Wildlife Sanctuary in Ladakh. It is common knowledge that Ladakh not only has jaw-dropping scenic scapes but also boast of the crystal clear skies making Hanle a possessor of a pristine and immaculate environment. The locals believe that the mesmerising starry sky are a part of their heritage which is being threatened by the ever growing light pollution by cities. Mostly, Hanle has cloudless sky which furnishes with prime opportunity for making observations.

Another substantial reason is that the Indian Astronomical Observatory run by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru already set up in Hanle. It is world’s highest located sites for infrared and gamma-ray telescopes which are used for studying exoplanets, galaxies, and trace the evolution of our universe. Sound so intriguing right! Just one more reason to visit Ladakh.

Key Features Of HDSR

Envisions to boost local tourism and simultaneously expand the horizon of knowledge in terms of astronomical observations Preserve night sky from light pollution and illumination Impositions will be announced, post-official set up, on outdoor lighting, high beam vehicle headlights Locals in Ladakh will be trained pertaining to astro tourism activities Encourage student community’s involvement and train them using telescopes Stimulate integrated interaction between tourists-scientists and the locals

The #HanleDarkSkyReserve will be the 1st such reserve in India & Lt. Governor @R_K_Mathur stated that the #HDSR would not only cater to the needs of the scientific community but will also contribute to the economic development of the region through #astro_tourism/#eco_tourism. pic.twitter.com/TJMGgCeH4w — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) June 16, 2022

Astronomy and everything related to it has only piqued the curious and fascinated everyone. With people taking this hobby more seriously, astro toruism is already taking positive strides. Starry nights are simply entrancing. It leaves you with thoughts and reveries and everything else under the stars.

Get ready to find your yeh taara, woh taara, har taara moment in Ladakh!