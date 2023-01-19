At Jaipur Lit Fest? Here Are MUST HAVE Experiences When In The Pink City

Home

Are you at the Jaipur Literature Festival already? Then are few best things to do when in this royal city.

Jaipur: Hues of Jaipur Literature Festival is live and blooming. The internationally famed lit fest has kickstarted from today and hosting literary scholars, authors, politicians, business tycoons, and all literature enthusiasts. So, when in Jaipur it is a sin to not explore the colourful royalty of the pink city.

While there is a treasure-load of things to do and unwind in the Jaipur way, here some of the MUST DO things here.

Sunset at Jal Mahal

A uniquely designed royal palace, the Jal Mahal gloriously stays afloat on water. The exotic architecture is a combination of Mughal and Rajput characteristics. This water palace is bejeweled and looks stunning when lit up in the evening. Therefore, take a boat ride and enjoy a dusky sunset at this palace.

Shopping Spree at Bappu Bazaar

When in Jaipur, go crazy over the royal and traditional trinkets, shoes, food and souvenirs. From famous Johari Bazaar, Bapu Bazaar, and more, find some of the most exotics things of Rajasthan here.

Rajasthani culture At Chokhi Dhani

This village exudes the traditional and cultural aspect of Rajasthan. From traditional open air food, camel rides, folk dance, puppet shows , chokhi Dhani is a thronged by visitors every season. You can also try the colorful Rajasthani turbans eat like a Maharaja!

Explore Iconic Landmarks

City palace – ocated in the city’s heart, this palace is an example of glorious artwork built with pink and red sandstone. However, the thing which will win your heart just in a fraction of a second is its architecture.

Amer Fort- One of the enthralling things to do in Jaipur that outstands amongst the rest is an elephant ride at Amer Fort. With the large gateways and cobbled path, the fort looks mesmerizing. A light show conducted here every evening makes the fort a must-visit destination in Jaipur with your family.

Nahargarh Fort – People also prefer cycling to this grand fort. A stunning feature of this palace is the Madhavendra Bhawan that has 12 identical suites for the queens. The suites were constructed in such a way that the Maharaja could visit any of the queen’s rooms without the others finding out.

Galtaji Temple: The Galtaji temple is one of the best pilgrimage and prehistoric sites to witness in Jaipur. The walls of this temple are well decorated and attract tourists. This temple is constructed in a way that it looks like a Palace.

Unmissable Food At Laxmi Mishthan Bhandar

The LMB is one of the age-old city classic that has a legacy in Jaipur. Before you head out, make a pit stop at Laxmi Misthan Bhandar (LMB) to pick up boxes of the famous kachoris and ghevar.

So, plan your itinerary and get a wholesome experience in the pink city of Jaipur!