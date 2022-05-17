Nestled in the lower Himalayas, Dharamshala has traditionally attracted mountain and trek lovers from across the country, especially from North India. While the treks continue to draw youth and mountaineers, the post-pandemic place is increasingly growing into a family destination where people come to spend some time amidst nature for a quick reboot. Whether you are looking for a laid-back place with a splendid view of the valley and a vast spectrum of the beautiful Dhauladhar ranges, Leisure Hotels Group’s new property – Atman– can be your address.Also Read - For Mist-Soaked Panoramic View Of The Dhauladhar Ranges - Radisson Blu Resort, Dharamshala Review

Where in Dharamshala: Located on the Khanyara road, Atman is hardly a 15-minute drive from the Dharamshala bus stand (Man filling station) and half-an-hour drive from the nearest airport with magnificent views and some quiet time with family. Also Read - Good News! You Can Now Travel From Dharamshala to Mcleodganj in 5 Minutes

The View Also Read - Dharamshala Welcomes - Atman - A Boutique Resort By Leisure Hotels Group

For a trip to regain your mindfulness and spend some time with nature and feel its serenity, Atman is well placed. You can walk down the Khanyara road to the local village with the massive Dhauladhar peaks overlooking you. The sound of the river flowing and birds chirping adds to the old-world charm of the mountains, which you miss on popular hill stations that are flooded by tourists these days.

Cuisine: You can pick from the range of dishes and beverages available. Continental to Mughlai, to specially cooked Himachali food, you have all options available. Importantly, guests also have a choice of unique dining experiences across the lawns & the poolside of the property.

The place is nicely crafted. The upholstery in the room is subtle and ensures that the rooms bring in a bit of nature. I spoke to the man in charge of the work – Shiv Mehan – who is driving the work at the property.

“Local people and local architecture are at every step of the way,” says Mehan, Head of operations at Leisure Hotels Group.

“We plan to change some parts of the interiors and upholstery in the property. We also in the future want to add more rooms other than some infrastructural changes,” Shiv adds.

Wall-size windows in rooms give you an unhindered view of the splendid valley outside (you can also choose rooms facing the majestic Dhauladhar mountain peak). Having your daily cup of tea to behold early in the morning is something I would highly recommend. There’s a library for those who would like the solitude of the mountains for some quiet reading time.

With friendly staff trained to take care of your needs, Atman Dharamshala provides that ambience where you would love to take your family for that much-needed break.

Nearby treks and places to see in Dharamshala

Triund Trek Bhagsu waterfalls Dharamshala to McCleodganj Skywalk (Breathtaking views)

Food to explore nearby

Tibetan and Nepalese food Momos at Tibet Kitchen

Things to do when in Atman, Dharamshala

Tea Trails/Bird Watching/Archaeological Trips. Ask the manager for more details and you will not be disappointed by the hospitality.