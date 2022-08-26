Snake Boat Race 2022: ” Row row row your gently down the stream, merrily merrily, merrily, merrily

life is but a dream.” This famous nursery rhyme comes to life in no other place but in God’s Own Country- Kerala. From the verdant hues of its coconut trees, scrumptious cuisine to the refreshing backwaters, Kerala is all about a serene breath of air amid the unique culture and geography. Kerala is known specially for its lagoons and backwaters that offer a peaceful ride through the southern wilderness. It is that time of the year again when these backwaters will witness the roaring boatsmen and their splashing boats. Yes, the annual Champions Boat League is back! It is almost a three-month long festival that takes place on the tranquil streams of Kerala. It’s famous snake boat race event that is celebrated with great pomp and show.Also Read - Wonder Carnival Is Back! This Time In Chandigarh. Check Out Date, Price, Time and Other Details

The weather during this time adds on to the pleasant experience that this festival of boats is. The audience are in a for a treat when they witness the zealous rowers from different teams displaying their talent in sync. It is like rhythm on water.

The snake boats are a majestic grand sight that is a like a once in a life time opportunity for all the tourist. This year the event will take place at 12 different venues spread across the state.

The CBL is not merely a competition, but it is a way to preserve the age old tradition and heritage of Kerala. Snake boats can be traced back seven centuries ago. These were designed by the order of King Devanarayanan who had asked to make wooden vessels with one prow rising in the shape of a reptile. During that time, the boat was a multipurpose carries that had even been engaged in winning battles on the waters.

The Champion Boat League is going to be a thrilling and amusing event that also envisions to promote state tourism and aggrandize Kerala’s traditional festivals.

The water carnival will commence on September 4 with the iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Alappuzha and will culminate on November 26 with President’s Trophy Boat Race, Kollam.

FULL SCHEDULE OF CHAMPION’S BOAT LEAGUE

SL NO. VENUE (WITH DISTRICT) DATE 1 Nehru Trophy Boat Trace, Alappuzha September, 4, 2022 2 Karuvatta, Alappuzha September, 17, 2022 3 Pulinkunnu, Alappuzha September 24, 2022 4 Piravaram, Ernakulam October 1, 2022 5 Marine Drive. Ernakulam October 8, 2022 6 Kottappuram, Thrisssur October 15, 2022 7 Kainakkari, Alappuzha October 22, 2022 8 Thazhathangaadi, Kottayam October 29, 2022 9 Pandanadu, Chengannur, Alappuzha November 5, 2022 10 Kayamkulam, Alapppuzha November 12, 2022 11 Kallada, Kollam November, 19, 2022 12 Presidents Trophy Boat Race, Kollam November 26, 2022

Start Date: September, 4

End Date: November, 26

Venue: Kerala

Plan a quick getaway to Kerala now and experience the grandeur of historical snake boat race!

