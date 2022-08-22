Lucknow: The trend of eco tourism is growing and gaining the much needed traction in India. Slowly, all states are moving towards raising awareness about eco tourism and how it is absolutely imperative to understand and care for the environment we explore. Recently, Uttar Pradesh government has permitted to construct a zoological park in Kurkail. They have decided to shift the century old Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park or the Lucknow Zoo to Kukrail forest area. The cabinet has also approved the proposal to boost night safaris in the forest area.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Gears Up To Inaugurate Its First Table Top Airport In The Spiritual Lands Of Chitrakoot

This move comes to promote eco tourism in the state, generate employment for the locals and expand the culture, social and economic development. Exploring the trails of zoological park via a night safari is one of the best ways to understand nature and create more awareness about wildlife conservations and forests.

The night safari will cover an area of about 350 acres without disturbing the dense forests of nearly 2,027 hectares in the eastern and western blocks of Lucknow’s forest area. According to media reports the Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh termed this move as an “ambitious project” and elaborated on the fact that a consultant would be hired to do the survey and cost assessment.

Additionally, four-lane roads will be constructed near the outskirts of the Kukrail forest in order to ease up commute for tourists.

The Kukrail river might also be developed into a tourist attraction spot. After due consultation with respective authorities pertaining to environment and forest, a report will be sent to the cabinet and upon which the cost of the project will be decided.

The state has identified about 56 ecotourism spots and will continue to work to boost this sector of the industry.