Dehradun: Auli, one of the most popular winter destination lying in the valleys of Uttarakhand is being developed into an international winter sports destination. Lying on the way to Badrinath, one of the Chhota Char Dham pilgrimage sites, Auli offers a magnificent view of the peaks of Garhwal Himalayas, especially the Nanda Devi, the second-highest peak in the country. It lies in the Chamoli district of the state. Standing at 2,800 meters, the slopes are flanked by coniferous deodar, oak trees along with apple orchards.

To Be Developed Into An International Winter Sports Destination:

Making an announcement regarding the same, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu asserted that a masterplan for developing Auli into an international winter sports destination is in its final stages. Sandhu was talking to reporters in Auli after holding a meeting with officials to review the efforts being made in this direction.

The Chief Secretary also stated that there are some hitches in the implementation of the master plan and land acquisition, which will be overcome through consultations with the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the state tourism department so that the project is implemented at the earliest. He also conducted a land-and-aerial survey of the slopes of Auli.

Auli, A Newbie In The Tourism World

Auli has gained the status of a popular hill resort within a short span of time from being a former training ground of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force. Tourists are easily amazed by the thrill that is offered to them by the screeching wind, the snow peaks, the long stretch of snowy valleys and a perfect skiing range. Apart from skiing, Auli also offers brilliant stretch for trekking. As a newcomer in the world of tourism, Auli is unspoilt and enjoys a clean ambience.

Thing To Do In Auli:

Skiers from around the world consider the slopes of Auli as amongst the best in Asia. There are two international standard ski slopes in Auli. It also boasts of Asia's longest and highest cable car route of four kilometers which connects Auli to Joshimath. Auli is known as Bugyal in the regional language which means meadow.

It is also the gateway to the Valley of Flowers National Park, including the Hemkund Sahib gurdwara, and popular trekking destinations such as Gorson Bugyal, Pangerchulla Summit, and Tapovan can be accessed through this place.

Apart from this, Chief Secretary Sandhu also commented on the Char Dham Yatra and said that a record number of pilgrims are visiting the Himalayan temples this year, which is good for the local tradesmen whose livelihoods depend on the pilgrimage.

This is bound to boost earning opportunities for the locals after a long Covid-19 induced slowdown.