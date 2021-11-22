Canberra: Australia’s international border will be further eased from next week under substantial changes announced by the federal government on Monday. From 1 December, Australia’s travel bubble will be expanded and skilled workers, eligible visa holders and international students will be able to arrive quarantine-free, subject to some conditions.Also Read - Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Begins 4-Day Delhi Visit Today, Likely to Meet PM Modi, Opposition Leaders Ahead of Winter Session

"Australia is re-opening to the world," said Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews as she announced the news, adding it was "yet another step forward for Australia." The government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison lifted restrictions on Australians travelling overseas last month, sparking a flood of travel bookings for the southern hemisphere summer.

Who will be able to come to Australia?

Overseas students and skilled workers will be able to fly to Australia from 1 December provided they're fully vaccinated and test negative to the virus within three days prior to flying. Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said it would be a "major milestone" for the nation's economic recovery.

Some 200,000 students and eligible visa holders were expected to travel to Australia between now and January, subject to the quarantine arrangements in their state of arrival when the changes come into effect.

Morrison said it would be the government’s “highest priority” to secure flights for Afghan visa holders in the first stages. The federal government allocated an initial 3,000 humanitarian visas when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August.

“I always saw that number as a floor, not a ceiling,” he said. “It was a topical conversation I had with quite a few leaders when I was overseas, particularly in the UK and in Canada. We are all working together on what is a very challenging issue.”

While vaccinated travelers will be able to arrive without quarantining in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states, parts of the country with lower vaccination rates still impose pandemic restrictions at state lines.

What’s changing for international travel?

From 1 December, there will be a significant relaxation of the nation’s international travel rules allowing fully vaccinated eligible visa holders to come to Australia without needing to apply for a travel exemption.

Foreigners including working holiday-makers, temporary and provisional visa holders will be able to enter Australia from next week under the changes, subject to limited conditions.