International Travel Update: In the wake of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak after its borders were reopened, the Australian state of Queensland has reimposed Covid-related restrictions starting from Saturday onwards, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Friday.Also Read - 101 Omicron Cases In India: Centre Says New Variant Spreads Faster Than Delta, Urges All To Stay Vigilant

Queensland health authorities reported 20 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, of which four were imported, seven interstate infections and nine contracted in the community, rpeorts Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Telangana Reports 2 new Omicron Cases, State's Tally Reaches 9

On Wednesday, Australia reopened its borders to international travellers and Queensland reopened to inter-state travellers from New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, which are epicentres of the current Covid outbreaks in the country. Also Read - Rapid Antigen Test or PCR Swab: Which Test Should You Use to Detect COVID-19? All You Need to Know

In response to the surging cases, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that from 1 p.m. Saturday, masks will be mandatory across the state in locations including public transport, ride share, airports and planes, shops and retail centres, hospitals and aged care.

Unvaccinated people will also be unable to visit vulnerable settings from Friday, including hospitals, residential aged care, or any festivals and entertainment activities, either indoor or outdoor.

“A lot of people coming into our state, seeing family and their loved ones, but we just need protection so we can enjoy our freedoms,” Palaszczuk said.

“We are seeing more cases and we definitely don’t want to see a massive escalation over Christmas-New Year,” she added.

(With IANS inputs)