International Travel Update: According to the latest developments, Austria has ended lockdown restrictions for vaccinated people across most of the country on Sunday, three weeks after reimposing strict rules to combat a rising wave of coronavirus infections.

As of now, the government has allowed the theaters to reopen along with museums and several cultural and entertainment venues.

In some regions, restaurants and hotels have also been allowed to reopen and funcion like before but there will be a 11 PM curfew for restaurants.

In all cases, there will be an 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants, and masks will still be required on public transportation and inside stores and public spaces.

Calling the action an "opening with a seatbelt," Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that the government has given permission to each of Austria's nine regions to loosen or tighten restrictions based on the situation. People who are unvaccinated will have to face the lockdown restrictions. Such people have been asked to stay at home.

Unvaccinated people will still be subject to the lockdown restrictions and should remain at home for all but a handful of specific reasons, like buying groceries, going to the doctor or exercising.

Since the start of the lockdown, new case numbers have plummeted in the small Alpine country. On Friday, Austria reported 367.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, down from 1,102.4 on the first day of the lockdown in November.

However, hospitalizations from the virus haven’t dropped as sharply as new case numbers. There are currently 567 coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the country, only slightly down from 572 on the first day of the lockdown last month.

In Austria, only 67.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, which is a low rate for Western Europe. Meanwhile the government is trying several measures to put pressure on unvaccinated individuals to take the vaccine. Among those measures are a nationwide vaccine mandate, which will go into effect in February for all residents aged 14 and over. Those who don’t comply will face fines of up to 3,600 euros (around $4,000).