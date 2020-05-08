There was a time when it was unthinkable for a woman to travel without being accompanied by family or friends, but now more and more women are venturing out into the world by themselves. It used to be that women would travel on their own for business or for studies, but of late there have been an increase in the number of women who are travelling solo for pleasure too. Also Read - Want to be a Travel Blogger? Listen in to Ami Bhat as She Shares Tips And Tricks on Creating Content

Ami Bhat, who has been blogging about her travels for a good number of years and writes about it under Thrilling Travel, recommends that women should do at least one solo trip. According to her, travelling solo gives one a totally different experience and also makes one realise more about life.

In this conversation with host Pankaj Nath, Ami talks about what she herself has experienced while travelling alone and the perks of taking a solo trip.

