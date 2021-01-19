Throughout the pandemic, the life of people revolved around gadgets and digital content. The lack of human intervention or the feel of Mother Nature has created a sense of disconnect, especially among teenagers. This scenario is not good for mental health or for the overall development of the young brigade of India. Also Read - 5 Most Picturesque Lakes in Switzerland That Are Absolute Natural Wonders!

Keeping this whole situation in mind, Delta105 has come up with an idea where they are organizing a Boot Camp for teenagers with the theme – Away from Gadgets. At Delta105 – An Army experiential zone, the boot camp will give you an overview on how to go further with your mountaineering journey. The camp is led by professionals and enthusiasts who are well experienced and will give you proper guidance and training for an adventurous and fun-filled experience and will help you in going one step further towards your dream. Their core trainers' are-

– Lt Col Romil Barthwal, Army Veteran is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and IIM Lucknow and has led 10 major mountaineering expeditions as a team leader including the mighty Mount Everest. He is a motivational speaker and a strategic leader.

– Bharath Thammineni is a genetic engineer by qualification and a mountaineer by passion. He has a distinction of reaching the summits of Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse, and Mt. Manaslu. He is a highly experienced mountaineer with 8 years of high-altitude expeditions under his belt.

Package Inclusions:

– 3 Days & 2 Nights stay

– Food

– Army Obstacle Course

– Tent Pitching

– Obstacle Run

– Jumaring

– Rappeling

– Bonfire

– Survival Training

– Leadership Sessions

– Star Gazing

DAY 1:

15:30 PM– Welcome Brief about the program

16:00 PM | 16:15 PM – Team distribution in groups

16:15 PM | 16:30 PM – Tent pitching demo

16:45 PM | 17:30 PM – Tent pitching, Tea, and snacks with team

17:30 PM | 18:00 PM – Settle down

18: 00 PM | 19:00 PM – Do’s Don’ts schedule, the introduction of team and students

19:00 PM | 20:00 PM – Intro to mountaineering and leadership

20:00 PM | 21:00 PM – Dinner

21:00 PM | 21:30 PM – Everest Brief, T-shirt distribution for everyone to wear next day

22:00 PM – Lights out

DAY2:

6:00 AM – Wake up

7:00 AM – Breakfast

8:00 AM – Move towards trek point

9:00 AM – Assemble at the start point of Trek

10:00 AM | 11:00 AM – First halt squad post-training. Introduction to mountain eqpt, packing the rucksack, etc.

11:00 AM | 12:00 AM – Trek starts

12:00 PM | 12:30 PM – Demo of rappelling and jumaring

12:30 PM | 14:00 PM – First rehearsal

14:00 PM | 15:00 PM – Lunch Break

15:00 PM | 16:00 PM – Rehearsals

16:00 PM | 17:30 PM – Return to camp

17:30 PM | 18:30 PM – Freshen up

18:30 PM | 20:00 PM – Camp fire night and sky class

Day 3

6:00 AM – Wake up

6:30 AM| 7:30 AM – Morning run, nature walk, sunrise trek, pithu race

8:00 AM | 8:30 AM– Breakfast

9:00 AM – Group Photo

9:30 AM | 10:30 AM – Delta visit

10:30 AM – Demo for obstacle course

11:00 AM | 12:00 PM – Obstacle course practice and competition

13:00 PM – Lunch

14:00 PM – Certificate & Prize distribution

15:00 PM | 15:30 PM – Debriefing

16:00 PM – Individual experience sharing

16:30 PM – Camp closing packing

17:00 PM – Tea & Snacks

Learning’s from the camp:

The boot camp will provide a deep dive into the mountaineering world. Attendees will be provided training about the

– Basic skills required

– Equipment’s required and how to use them

– Fitness level required

– Motivation through movies and stories

– Guidance and counseling

– Confidence and personality development

– Female instructors will be available

Travel Essentials: Cap for trekking, woolen cap, Towel, Socks, Torch with cells, Toilet requisites, Goggles, Trekking/Sports shoes, Heavy Jacket, Cotton lowers, Tracksuit, Thermal innerwear, Gloves & Sunscreen.

Protection against Covid-19: Delta105 is regularly sanitized and concern measures are taken for the trainee’s safety.

Price per head: INR 9,999 + GST

Location: Delta105, Army theme-based Adventure Park close to Manesar, 30 minutes drive from Gurgaon

Eligibility:

· An individual should be able to walk for 30 mins nonstop.

· Should not be overweight.

· Not suffering from any illness.

· No surgical patients

So, will you this Boot camp a try?