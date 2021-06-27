New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed detailed plan for the development of Ayodhya and to promote Ayodhya as world tourism hub presented by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP government briefed PM Modi virtually about the proposed township, tourism board, upcoming airport in Ayodhya, development of Saryu bank, construction of road linked to temple apart from the Ram Mandir construction. Also Read - Vision Document For Ayodhya's Development Ready to Be Presented Before PM Modi

PM Modi asserted that the temple town in Uttar Pradesh should manifest "the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations".

Speaking at a virtual conference, which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi described Ayodhya as a city that is etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian and said the human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure.

A Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement on the meeting said Ayodhya’s development is being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city. At the meeting, Uttar Pradesh government officials made a presentation which encompassed various aspects of Ayodhya’s development. Check out the key points here.

Check Out Ayodhya’s Mega Plan & Key Points Here

PM Modi was informed about various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects to improve connectivity with Ayodhya and various projects like airport, expansion of railway station, bus station, roads and highways were discussed, the PMO said. An upcoming greenfield township was discussed which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans of various states. A tourist facilitation centre and a world class museum will also be built. Noting that Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime, PM Modi said the human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims. Modi said that the coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime. The prime minister pointed out that developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future and stressed that at the same time, the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress must begin now. “It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways,” Modi said. The way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth, Modi said. He called for the skills of talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city, according to the PMO. The PMO also said special attention is being devoted to development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. Cruise operations on the Saryu river will be made a regular feature. The city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure, according to the PMO. PM Modi’s government has already approved ₹100-crore modernisation plan of the Ayodhya railway station in a bid to connect Ayodhya with the rest of the country. Ayodhya will also have an international airport and the state government has released over ₹321 crore for the land acquisition for the under-construction airport, to be named Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport after Lord Ram. The state government has also approved ₹1,001.77 crore to purchase 555.66 acres of additional land for the construction of the international airport. Additionally, the Centre has also released its contribution of ₹250 crore.

Ayodhya’s Vision Document

Officials have said that the Yogi Adityanath government has hired LEA Associates South Asia Private Limited, an international consultant, to prepare a blueprint and a vision document for the overall development of Ayodhya. It has handed over a list of 27 projects that will be implemented as part of the development plan.

The vision document proposes to construct four main Lord Ram gates in the city, which will be inspired by the design of Ram Mandir.

Ramayana Spiritual Forest will be constructed in 2300 acres, which will also house Ramayana Spiritual Theme Park.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing a 65-km long ring road in Ayodhya at a cost of Rs 2588 crores.

UP Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and several other ministers of the UP government were also present in the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)