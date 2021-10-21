New Delhi: In today’s day and age, influencers play a great role in our lives especially because they actually have the power to affect the purchasing decisions of others because of their authority, knowledge, position, or relationship with their audience. However, have you ever come across a baby influencer? No, we aren’t kidding!Also Read - Old Train Coaches Turn Into a Swanky 'Restaurant on Wheels' in Mumbai - Check Interesting Details

This Baby Travels The World And Earns Rs 75,000 Per Month – See Pics And Other Details

Interestingly, according to a report in News18, this cute-looking American baby has travelled to 16 US states including Kansas, Utah, Arizona, Florida, Alaska, and New Mexico. What's worth pointing out is that this adventurous baby earns about Rs 75,000 ($1,000) a month from sponsorships. Yes, you heard us right!

Plus, he even gets his diapers and wipes for free! (What more does a baby need, right?)

This adorable baby, named Briggs Darrington, recently turned one year old and lives in Idaho Falls with his travel blogger parents Jess and Steve.

According to the report, Briggs went on his first overnight glamping trip in Nebraska when he was merely three weeks old and experienced his first flight when he was just 9 weeks. There was no turning back for the baby ever since then! So far, he has been on a whopping 45 flights, with the longest being about eight hours, from Utah to Hawaii.

From bears in Alaska, balloon fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico to beaches in California, this baby travel influencer is quite the globetrotter. Briggs’ mom, Jess believes that he might be the youngest travel influencer in the world.

This little munchkin has over 34,000 followers on Instagram. Whoa!

Jess, 28, who is a full-time travel blogger, was quoted as saying by Daily Mail, “I had been running a blog called Part Time Tourists for a few years. But when I got pregnant with Briggs in 2020, I was really nervous that my career was over. My husband and I really wanted to make it work. So I started to look for social media accounts that talked about baby travel, I couldn’t find a single one. There’s a ton of kid travel, but nothing aimed at babies.”

She revealed to the news portal that her son earns around Rs 75,000 a month while working with tourism boards and brands and also has a sponsor who provides free diapers and wipes.

Interestingly, Jess added that the family continued with their travels amid Covid-induced lockdowns by strictly adhering to all safety guidelines. They went on road trips and local vacations which allowed social distancing.

Although it can be hard to travel with a baby at times, Jess said it’s worth it in the long run for the benefits and exposure to different people, cultures, environments, and places, which is critical for a child’s development.

So, what do you think about this adorable-looking travel influencer?