If you are a sea person, you may have added Bali to your bucket list. Bali is the most loved tourist destination in Asia, but due to COVID-19 pandemic, the island destination felt the maximum burn in terms of footfalls. Now that international travel has opened up, thanks to air bubble agreements, tourists have been hopeful that Bali will open its door for tourists. There were a lot of reports doing the rounds that Bali will open to tourists from December 1, but sadly Bali's Deputy Governor Bali Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati squashed the reports. The island destination is not yet ready to play host to international tourists.

Tjokorda Oka Artha Ardana Sukawati cleared the air and commented that they are not planning to host foreign tourists on December 1. Most likely it will be early next year, and it will open only for foreign tourists.

This is not the first time that rumours about Bali opening doors for travellers. The island destination is only playing host to domestic travellers as of now and is trying everything to revive its tourism which was badly impact due to COVID by focusing more on domestic travel.

The destination has been playing host to domestic travellers since July after being under lockdown for months. The government has also exempted airport tax for 13 airports in the archipelago to boost domestic travel, including Bali’s. They are even promoting staycations to attract tourist with safety and hygiene as the top priority.

Local tourism has somehow helped Bali in reviving tourism, and it seems that the island destination will end this year on a happy note. Bali is closely monitoring the COVID situation to ensure everyone’s safety.

Here’s hoping that Bali will open its door to international travellers soon.