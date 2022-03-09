Bali Travel Update: Beginning next week, visitors to Bali will no longer be obliged to stay in a mandated hotel quarantine, as the government will reverse a costly travel rule. Foreign travellers are currently obliged to undergo quarantine for at least three days upon arrival in Bali at their own expense.Also Read - Resumption of International Scheduled Commercial Flights From March 27 is a Welcome Relief: FHRAI

According to the Netherland Embassy's latest tweet, Bali recently abolished quarantine for vaccinated tourists from more than 20 countries and reintroduced visas on arrival as part of its push to reopen after the COVID crisis lasted two years.

Check this out:

From March 7, foreign tourists from 23 countries, including the Netherlands, are allowed to travel to Bali using a Visa on Arrival and without COVID-19 quarantine. For more information: https://t.co/fzW3s9gFQU pic.twitter.com/wUjY1TScyu — NL Embassy Indonesia (@NLinIndonesia) March 9, 2022

Also Read - COVID In Wildlife Threatens Emergence Of New Virus Variant: WHO

The amended rule comes after some international flights resumed regular flights to Bali in recent weeks, and cases across the archipelago have decreased as a result of the Omicron outbreak. According to reports, Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan stated in a press conference that President Joko Widodo has agreed to test a no-quarantine policy for international visitors to Bali beginning March 7.

As a result, fully-vaccinated travellers will no longer be subject to the isolation regulations, but they will be asked to present a negative PCR test report as well as verification of a four-day hotel reservation. According to reports, visas on arrival, which were halted two years ago when the pandemic first hit Indonesia, will soon be available to visitors from 23 countries. In this regard, the Minister stated that if the trial is successful, a quarantine-free policy will be implemented for all travellers from all countries by April 1 or even sooner.