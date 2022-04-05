Bengaluru: When we say cherry blossom, we often think of Japan. Bangalore is here to break that norm for us. The street of Bangalore is filled with pink flowers and you will feel like you are transported to a world where everything is pink. The springtime is the time when the Tabibuea Rosea flowers are to full bloom. You can witness the beauty of nature by talking a walk in a random street and you will find gorgeous trees laden with pink flowers. If not pink, you can always find yellow bougainvillea to brighten up your day!Also Read - Now Take Unlimited Trips In Bengaluru Metro Via These Passes From April 2. Check Price And Other Details

Social media is filled with picturesque pictures of pink trees that is spread all across the city. Several residents have posted photos of namma (my) city Bengaluru and you cannot keep your eyes off such beauty.

Here Are Some Blissful Photos of Bengaluru Turning Pink – Have a Look

