The most popular tourist destination, Thailand is all set to open for tourists from next month. The country is claiming that a higher inoculation rate may help attract more foreign visitors and boost the economy which was struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thailand's Capital city, Bangkok and Chiang Mai and beach resorts in Pattaya, Cha-Am and Hua Hin will reopen from October 1, according to a report in Bloomberg.

Other destinations including Chiang Rai, Koh Chang, and Koh Kood, may also reopen for fully vaccinated tourists from mid-October, with travel bubbles planned with neighboring countries next year, a tourism ministry officials told Bloomberg.

The move to reopen is designed to complement Thailand's Sandbox initiative, which was launched in July this year. Sandbox was the first step in reviving the country's tourism industry. The tourism ministry official further said that the initiative has been a great success.

According to reports, around 26,000 international travellers visited Thailand under the Sandbox initiative. The initiative lets the fully vaccinated tourists enjoy destinations including Phuket and other cities in Thailand. The tourists were allowed to stay in the hotels approved by the tourism authority.

Thanks to the Sandbox initiative, the tourism industry gained revenue of 1.6 billion baht ($49 million). Phuket officials said. Less than 1% of the visitors tested positive for the virus even though local infections increased, reported Bloomberg.

Thailand has vaccinated about 14 percent of its population and 35 percent have received their first shot.