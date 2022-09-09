Karwar beach: A postcard perfect location, Karwar beach in Karnataka is a hidden gem with literary associations. Dotted with lush green trees by the azure water of the Arabian sea the splendor of this place inspired the Bard of Bengal, Rabindra Nath Tagore. It is said that during the 19th century, Tagore embarked on a journey to visit his elder brother, Satyendranath Tagore. On this visit he spotted this tranquil beach and later this beach got the local moniker as the Rabindranath Tagore beach in Karnataka.Also Read - Craving A Beach Day? Here Are The 5 Cleanest Beaches In India One Just Cannot Resist | See Pics

One of the striking features of this beach, that makes it unique on this coastline is that this is the point of confluence of River Kali in the Arabian Sea. A sight to behold!

KARWAR’S TRYST WITH TAGORE

The noble laureate was probably in his twenties when he took inspiration from the serenity of the Karwar beach. The Kali River Bridge here makes up for a famous landmark too. Therefore, no problems in identifying this spot.

It is said that upon finding a calm spot, basking by the cool breeze, Tagore wrote the first verses of the dram – Prakritir Pratisodh (meaning the Revenge of Nature). Not only this, but it is also believed that this encounter with nature during that time had an influence on his writings.

STROLLS AND MORE BY THE KAWAR BEACH

Apart from strolling on the golden sand of this pristine beach, tourists also cherish it is a mesmerising sunset point. Soaking just the tip of feet by as the waves touch and play catch-up, people sit for hours here looking at the clear sky.

Not only this but there is also the INS Chapal Warship Museum which is a must visit. This warship was a missile vehicle during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Later it was turned into a museum holding gears, barracks amd guns after being decommissioned. It is usually open between 10am and 12.30pm and again between 4.30pm and 6pm but it is best advised to check it before going.

A few km from the capital, Bengaluru, Karwar beach is a hidden gem that must be explored. A classic quick getaway!

