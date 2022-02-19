New Delhi: The commencement of commercial flights from the newly operationalised Bareilly Air Force Station or Trishul Air Base under UDAN has brought popular touristic locations like Corbett and Nainital closer to Bengaluru and Mumbai with its non-stop domestic flights.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Bridesmaid Anusha Dandekar And Rhea Chakraborty Groove to The Beats of 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'

The connectivity has now reduced the overall travel time for both Mumbai and Bengaluru citizens by nearly half. While Delhiites, who would take a 5-7 Hours' drive to reach their favourite resorts in Corbett, Nainital, Naukuchiatal or Ramgarh, the distance has reduced by 5 hours, for Mumbai and Bengaluru citizens, who would make elaborate travel plans to come to these locations, a direct flight to Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh has brought them closer to mountain destination like Sattal, Lansdowne, Nainital, Bhimtal, Naukuchiatal, Ranikhet, Dhanachuli, Mukteshwar, Kausani, Bhowali in Uttarakhand.

Leisure Hotels Group, an experimental resort chain in North India with its largest number of properties in Uttarakhand, with Resorts in Corbett, Nainital, Rishikesh, Naukuchiatal or Ramgarh has welcomed the launch of commercial airlines operations.